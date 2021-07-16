The UN refugee agency voiced alarm Thursday about the plight of Eritrean refugees caught up in the conflict in neighbouring Ethiopia. It said the situation in the Mai Aini and Adi Harush camps in the war-torn Tigray region has 'further and rapidly deteriorated with the escalation of fighting in the area over the last two days'. Humanitarian sources had reported clashes in Mai Aini on Tuesday pitting Tigrayan rebels against Ethiopian soldiers and their allies in Amharan special forces. The fighting erupted a day after the Tigray Defence Forces launched a new offensive, prompting the Ethiopian government to warn it would repel any attack by its enemies, shattering a June 28 ceasefire. 'At least one Eritrean refugee death has been confirmed, with credible reports of arrests, detentions, beatings, looting, and sporadic gunfire,' Ann Encontre, the UNHCR's representative in Ethiopia, said in a statement. She said tens of thousands of refugees, fearful for their lives, are currently trapped and unable to move due to the insecurity and ongoing movement of troops in the area. UNHCR staff on the ground and other humanitarian agencies, are now unable to reach the camps to assist refugees, she said, calling on the federal government and Tigrayan leaders to ensure their protection. Two camps for Eritrean refugees located further north, near the border with Eritrea, were destroyed earlier in the war. The Eritreans are pre-war refugees who fled the authoritarian regime in their homeland which borders Ethiopia to the north.