Merkel calls for greater scope for UN during Washington visit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for more international dialogue and cooperation in tackling global problems during her visit to Washington on Thursday.



She also called for the United Nations to be made more capable of action in order to find global answers to global questions, in comments at Johns Hopkins University where she received an honorary doctorate.



Merkel also thanked the United States for its "outstanding contribution" in the "turning point" that was Germany's reunification, adding she was also grateful personally.



"Germany and America are closely linked," Merkel said, while also referring to the close partnership between Europe and the US. "No two regions in the world are linked by such depth and breadth of shared interests and values as Europe and North America."



Merkel's comments came during what is likely to be her last formal visit to the US, and before she was due to meet US President Joe Biden later on Thursday.



Earlier, Biden described the partnership between the US and Germany as "ironclad."



"The partnership between our two nations is ironclad — and we're committed to working together to tackle our shared challenges in the years ahead," Biden tweeted.



He said he looked forward to welcoming Merkel to the White House.



Merkel had already met US Vice President Kamala Harris for breakfast.



Merkel is the first head of government from Europe to be received by Biden at the White House since he took office. The visit aims to renew trans-Atlantic ties after the tensions unleashed by his predecessor's "America First" administration.



However, differences remain between the United States and Europe's biggest economy, notably in the areas of defence spending, China, Covid-19 vaccination patents and the building of a controversial pipeline pumping natural gas from Russia to Europe.



Harris welcomed Merkel, saying the chancellor emphasized the need to work together to "strengthen democratic values." Later, Merkel also met US business leaders.



The German leader plans to exit the world stage after September's national election when she stands down as leader of Europe's biggest economy.



Merkel spoke about the time ahead of her at Johns Hopkins University, and said she planned to take a break from politics to reflect on what actually interests her.



Being chancellor for the last 16 years left little time for that, she said. "And then maybe I'll try to read something, then my eyes will fall shut because I'm tired, then I'll sleep a bit, and then we'll see."



She also said she would not miss having to make decisions all the time, although habit would likely mean she was filled with thoughts about all the things she needed to do. "Then it will occur to me very quickly that someone else is doing it now. And I think I will like that very much," Merkel said.



The chancellor has made more than 20 visits to Washington during her 16 years in office, with Biden now the fourth president to occupy the White House since she came to power in 2005.



The Biden-Merkel talks are expected to focus on steps to end the global coronavirus crisis, the economic recovery, climate change as well international security issues such as Iran and the seven-year conflict in eastern Ukraine.



They are also expected to discuss the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline aimed at supplying Russian natural gas to Europe via Germany.



The 11-billion-dollar pipeline project has been a source of US-German tensions, with Washington arguing it poses a security risk by increasing Europe's dependence on Russia.



Differences have also emerged between Berlin and Washington on how to deal with a resurgent China.



In line with past presidents, the Biden White House is also calling for NATO's 30 member states to provide "effective burden sharing" of the US-led military alliance.



The alliance has agreed that each member state should spend 2 per cent of its gross domestic product on defence by 2024. However, Merkel has said that Berlin is unlikely to reach the 2-per-cent target until "towards 2030."



Still, Merkel has built up a formidable reputation in Washington, with former US president George W Bush this week commending her leadership skills.



Underlining Merkel's links with the US, Bush's successor, former US president Barack Obama awarded Merkel in 2011 the highest civilian honour in the US, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, calling her a "trusted friend."



But after developing a very close working relationship with both Obama and Bush, Merkel's ties with president Donald Trump were badly strained after he attacked her liberal refugee stance as well as Germany's trade and industrial policies.



Meanwhile Merkel's visit was overshadowed by the rising number of people dead and missing in flooding in western Germany. She said her thoughts were with them and promised support to those affected.









