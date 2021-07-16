Italy reports 11 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 2,898 new cases

Italy reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against nine the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,898 from 2,455.

Italy has registered 127,851 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.28 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,088 on Friday, edging down from 1,089 a day earlier.

There were 13 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 11 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 161 from a previous 153.

Some 205,602 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 190,922, the health ministry said.







