Biden, Merkel warn Russia not to 'use energy as a weapon'
"While I reiterated my concerns about Nord Stream 2, Chancellor Merkel and I are absolutely united in our conviction that Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon to coerce or threaten its neighbors," U.S. leader Joe Biden told a joint news conference.
US President Joe Biden said Thursday he was united with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in opposing Russia's use of energy as a "weapon" as he acknowledged differences over the nearly finished Nord Stream pipeline.
