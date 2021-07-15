Top EU court leaves room for employers to ban Muslim women headscarves

The European Union's top court ruled Thursday that employers may forbid the wearing of visible symbols of religious or political belief, such as headscarves.



The ruling handed down by the top EU court concerns the case of two Muslim women in Germany who took their respective employers to court after being told not to wear their headscarves, which many observant Muslim women see as a key element of their faith.

But the Luxembourg-based tribunal said in its ruling that courts in the bloc's 27 member states should weigh up whether the ban corresponded to a "genuine need" on the part of the employer. They must also consider the rights and interests of the employee, including by taking into account national legislation on freedom of religion, it said.

The case was brought before the Court of Justice of the European Union by two women in Germany who chose to wear Islamic headscarves at their workplaces. One works as a special needs carer while the other is a sales assistant and cashier.

Both filed legal complaints before German courts, which in turn referred questions to the EU tribunal.



In the first case, a Muslim employee of an interdenominational day-care centre had been given several warnings because she had come to work wearing a headscarf. The Hamburg Labour Court then heard a case on whether those entries must be deleted from her personnel file. The court turned to the ECJ.



In the second, the Federal Labour Court took a similar approach in 2019 with the case of a Muslim woman from the Nuremberg area who had filed a complaint against a headscarf ban at the drugstore chain Mueller.