South Korea to export nuclear reactor technology to Bangladesh

South Korean won a $3.88 million deal to export nuclear reactor technology to Bangladesh, local media reported on Thursday.

The Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute and Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission has signed a deal to deliver digital instrumentation and control systems for the South Asian country's research nuclear reactor by January 2023, said Yonhap News Agency, citing the South Korean Science Ministry.

Under the agreement, the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute will provide and install the digital systems and also monitor and control the nuclear reactor.

The three-megawatt Bangladeshi training and research reactor that became operational in 1986, is now undergoing modifications to update its aging analog systems, according to the report.