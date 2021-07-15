MALAYSIAS CORONAVIRUS SURGE CONTINUES DESPITE LONG LOCKDOWN

Malaysia's Health Ministry reported a record 13,215 coronavirus cases on Thursday - a jump of around 2,000 as the country struggles to reduce transmissions despite a two-month lockdown.



Almost 8,000 of the cases were reported in Kuala Lumpur - the commercial capital and biggest city - and neighbouring Selangor, where much of Malaysia's industry is based, the ministrys's director general Noor Hisham Abdullah said.



The ministry reported 118 virus-related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll to over 6,500.



Malaysia has been reporting by far the most virus cases per capita in South-East Asia since May, when daily case numbers topped 4,000 and a third lockdown was imposed by the government.



The restrictions, which the government called a "total lockdown," are set to remain in place until daily case numbers drop to 4,000.



The pace of vaccinations has been stepped up, with more than 400,000 jabs administered each day this week, according to ministry data. Out of a population of almost 33 million people, more than 4 million have received two doses.





