FLOODING IN TURKEYS BLACK SEA COAST KILLS 2, 3 MISSING

At least two people were killed and three others are missing on Thursday after flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain hit Turkey's Black Sea region.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the downpour hit the northeastern Rize province Wednesday afternoon and following landslides caused heavy damage in some areas, with a building destroyed in the Muradiye village.

A body was recovered from the building wreckage and search and rescue operations are ongoing to find three missing people, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told the reporters early Thursday.

Soylu arrived at the scene along with Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu and Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum for inspection.

There are two people trapped under the debris, Soylu added.

Meanwhile, another person was found death in the Guneysu district later on Thursday during the search and rescue efforts.

Around 5 million Turkish liras ($582,000) will be sent to the region to help its recovery.