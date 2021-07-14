News World Three found dead as Malta rescues 81 migrants at sea

DPA WORLD Published July 14,2021

Three men were found dead aboard a boat carrying 81 other asylum seekers that was rescued by Malta early on Wednesday, the country's military said in a statement.



The Armed Forces of Malta said the 81 people, including five women and three children, were in distress in the country's search and rescue zone.



The bodies of the three dead men were brought to Malta, where they will undergo a postmortem, the statement added.



The Times of Malta reported that a Maltese magistrate had opened an inquiry into the cause of the men's death.



Sea-Watch International, a non-governmental organization, alleged that three ships were close to the boat in distress and that "at least one" had been told by Malta to wait before rescuing them.



The NGO said it suspected this was part of a planned pushback to Libya or Tunisia.Malta's government is currently being sued by 52 asylum seekers who say they were pushed back to Libya under Maltese orders in April last year.A former Maltese government official confirmed under oath earlier this year that he coordinated that pushback to Libya, arguing that he did so while operating "under Libyan jurisdiction."



