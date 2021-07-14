PAKISTANS PREMIER TO PAY 2-DAY VISIT TO UZBEKISTAN

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan on Thursday at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, according to the Foreign Ministry.

In a statement Wednesday, the ministry said that Khan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of the Cabinet, while a large group of leading Pakistani businessmen will also visit the capital Tashkent with Khan.

Talks between the two leaders will cover the full range of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity, the statement said.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and are expected to sign several agreements and memorandums of understanding aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

Khan will also address the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum, attended by leading businessmen from both countries.

Leading up to the prime minister's visit, the two sides will also hold the sixth session of the Joint Inter-Governmental Commission (JIGC) and inaugural session of the Joint Business Council (JBC) on Wednesday in Tashkent.

Khan will also take part in an international conference on "Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities."

The conference will be attended by ministers and high representatives from Central and South Asia as well as other important countries, international organizations, international financial institutions, think-tanks, and scholars.

"Pakistan has deepened its engagement with Central Asia through its 'Vision Central Asia' policy, with a focus on five key strands-political, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security, and defense, and people-to-people exchanges," said the Foreign Ministry.