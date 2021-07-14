INDONESIAS DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASELOAD PASSES 50,000

News World Indonesia's daily coronavirus caseload passes 50,000

DPA WORLD Published July 14,2021

Indonesia reported more than 54,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a record single-day increase, as the country grapples with an explosion of Covid-19 infections that has strained hospitals.



The additional cases brought the number of total confirmed infections to nearly 2.7 million, according to Health Ministry data.



Another 991 deaths over the past 24 hours took the virus-related death toll to 69,210.



The new figures mean that Indonesia is one of the global hotspots for Covid-19, along with India and Brazil.



Cases have surged rapidly since last month. On June 1, daily new cases were at 4,824 nationwide.



Indonesia imposed tighter mobility restrictions on the main Java island and Bali on July 3 following the surge, driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant.



Hospitals across the islands have been forced to turn away patients, with some facing oxygen shortages.



Experts said the real figures are likely to be much higher because of low levels of testing and tracing.

