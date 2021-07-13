Turkey slams Israel for expulsion of Palestinians from West Bank

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned Israel for the expulsion of 70 Palestinians, including 35 children, in Humsa al-Fawqa village in the occupied West Bank, calling it yet another outrageous act and breach of international law.

The ministry said in a statement that the village has been targeted by Israeli demolition several times since November 2020, with 421 buildings taken down in the West Bank in 2021 alone, displacing 592 Palestinians.

The statement further noted that Israel's actions on the ground are a clear demonstration of how it ignored the international calls to stop demolitions and used unilateral measures to turn occupation into annexation.

Turkey condemns Israel's unlawful and inhumane acts, the statement said, adding that the Turkish government reiterates its support for the judicial process aimed at holding Israel accountable for crimes committed in occupied territories.