Turkey donates clothes, shoes to poor children in Kenya

The Turkish ambassador to Kenya on Tuesday distributed clothes, shoes and other gifts among the poor and orphan children in the capital Nairobi.

Ahmet Cemil Miroglu and his team also gave sweets and played with the children from the Baby Blessing Children's Home in Umoja, and the Good Hope Islamia Orphans Centre.

Among the orphans was Ruth Blessing, 14, who wants to be a pediatric nurse to take care of children.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Blessing said the clothes and the shoes come at an opportune time not only because Nairobi is usually cold in the months of June and July, but also because "our mother cannot buy clothes for us, we wear very old clothes." She thanked the Turkish people for the aid.

"We have been providing clothes and shoes for the orphans for a long time with the participation of our firms and donors," Miroglu said. "We will continue our support for the vulnerable people."

Irene Gakii, the founder of the Baby Blessings Children Home, also thanked the people and the government of Turkey for their donations.