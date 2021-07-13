Over 3.47B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

More than 3.47 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to figures Tuesday on Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

China leads the global count with over 1.39 billion jabs, followed by India with 382.46 million.

The list continued with mostly Western countries, with the US having given 334.6 million shots, Brazil 115.83 million, Germany 82.45 million, the UK 80.65 million, Japan 61.99 million, and France 59.78 million.

Turkey ranked ninth on the list with over 59 million doses, followed by Italy, Indonesia and Mexico.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates with 161.46 doses per 100 people.

Following the UAE are the island nations of Malta with 160.09 doses per 100 people and Seychelles with 141.98, San Marino 132.74, Iceland 132.44, Bahrain 129.35, Israel 126.27, Chile 126.05, Uruguay 124.49, the UK 119.02, Mongolia 118.96, Qatar 118.3, Faroe Islands 117.67, Canada 113.97, Belgium 106.3, Singapore 105.35, Hungary 105.13 and the Netherlands 100.33.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.