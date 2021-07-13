News World Dutch coronavirus infection rates reach unprecedented new heights

Dutch coronavirus infection rates reach unprecedented new heights

DPA WORLD Published July 13,2021 Subscribe

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the Netherlands.



The reproduction number is currently 2.17, the highest since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to a statement made by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) on Tuesday.



The reproduction number indicates that for every 100 people with the coronavirus, a further 217 people will become infected.



The RIVM estimates that 60 to 65 per cent of all infections are due to the Delta variant.



In recent days the number of new infections within 24 hours was around 8,000. However, as those infected are less likely to suffer a serious bout of Covid-19, the number of patients in hospitals remains stable.



The seven-day incidence is around 270 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past week. For comparison: in Germany, this figure is currently 6.5.



The dramatic increase in infections led the government to reverse some easing of safety measures on Friday.



Discos and nightclubs have been forced to close again and festivals are no longer permitted to take place, as these are all believed to have been major sources of infection over the past two weeks.



The government was heavily criticized for the rapid lifting of coronavirus restrictions on June 26. Prime Minister Mark Rutte has subsequently apologized and spoken of an "error of judgement".



