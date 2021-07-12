Over 3.44B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

More than 3.44 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to figures Monday on Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

China leads the global count with over 1.38 billion jabs, followed by India with 377.35 million.

The list continued with mostly Western countries, with the US having administered 334.15 million shots, Brazil 114.46 million, Germany 81.94 million, the UK 80.65 million, Japan 60.26 million, and France 59.12 million.

Turkey ranked ninth on the list with over 58.3 million doses, followed by Italy, Indonesia and Mexico.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates, with 161.11 doses per 100 people.

Following the UAE are the island nations of Malta with 159.86 doses per 100 people and Seychelles with 141.98, Iceland 132.44, San Marino 131.59, Bahrain 128.89, Israel 126.2, Chile 125.83, Uruguay 123.04, Mongolia 118.96, the UK 118.8, Qatar 117.91, Faeroe Islands 116.29, and Canada 112.63.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4 million lives across the world, with nearly 187 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.