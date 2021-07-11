News World 26 dead in Venezuela as police target gangs

26 dead in Venezuela as police target gangs

DPA WORLD Published July 11,2021 Subscribe

At least 26 people have died in a large police operation against gangs in the Venezuelan capital Caracas.



The security forces killed 22 suspected gang members, Interior Minister Carmen Melendez said on Saturday.



Three police officers and one soldier were killed in the operation.



Thirty-three suspects were arrested.



The fighting in gang-controlled neighbourhoods such as Cota 905 began on Thursday.



Police confiscated more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition, rocket launchers, assault rifles, vehicles and drugs.



Human rights organizations say that large-scale operations by Venezuelan security forces repeatedly result in the deaths of innocent people and the targeted killing of government opponents.



Opposition leader Juan Guaido accused the government of authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro of putting on a show with the operation.



"They are lying, exercising censorship and confusing to hide the truth: that they are allied with these armed gangs," the self-proclaimed interim president of the South American country wrote on Twitter.



