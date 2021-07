An 87-year-old driver crashed head-on into a market stall in northern Austria on Sunday morning, injuring 13 people, according to the police.



Up to four of them sustained serious injuries, the police said. The driver was also injured during the accident which took place in the municipality of St Florian, close to the city of Linz.



It was not initially clear why the man had lost control of his vehicle.



According to a police spokesperson, there were no signs pointing to an intentional attack.