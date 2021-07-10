 Contact Us
India records more than 1,200 new coronavirus deaths

Published July 10,2021
India registered more than 1,200 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, according to official figures on Saturday.

With a total of 1,206 news deaths, virus-related fatalities have reached 407,145, according to the Health Ministry.

The country has registered less than 1,000 daily deaths in the past few days.

A statement by the ministry said 42,766 new cases were registered during the last 24 hours.

"India's active caseload currently stands at 455,033. Active cases constitute 1.4 8% of total cases," it said.

The total infection mark stands at 30.7 million as of Saturday morning.

The country is witnessing an overall decline in cases and deaths after a record surge in May.

Health officials, however, expressed concern on Friday about reports that a large number of tourists thronging to hill stations in northern India are not following COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

"Is it not an open invitation for [COVID-19] virus to infect us?," Lav Agarwal, a senior Health Ministry official said during a news conference Friday.

He was referring to video footage from northern Uttarakhand state, where a group of tourists was seen at a waterfall without masks.

Health Ministry figures show more than 370 million vaccine doses have been administered in an ongoing vaccination drive.