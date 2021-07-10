Death toll rises to 79 as scientists examine US condo collapse

Heavy machinery scooped debris at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside on Friday as more forensic scientists arrived in South Florida to investigate the disaster and Govenor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order intended to bring some financial relief for those whose homes were destroyed by the tragic disaster.



As excavators turned over heaps of broken cement and twisted steel, smaller backhoes combed through the pile — no longer in search of survivors but victims, 14 more of whom were found in the rubble overnight Thursday and one additional body recovered Friday, emergency managers said.



The death toll now stands at 79 people confirmed dead from the partial collapse of the condominium tower on June 24, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press briefing Friday.



"This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very deeply," she said.



At least 51 of the recovered bodies have been identified and their families notified, Levine Cava said. An additional 61 people remain potentially missing.



As the recovery continues, the search for answers has accelerated, with more scientists from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, or NIST, arriving in Surfside to comb for clues to the unprecedented structural failure, Levine Cava said.



"NIST has made significant progress in tagging and transporting pieces of forensic evidence from the pile," she said. "They've now collected over 200 pieces of evidence and they recently deployed scientists from the physics measurement lab in Washington to assist with the analysis."



Additional reinforcements have also arrived for first responders working at the site. Miami-Dade's medical examiner was relieved by counterparts at the Broward County office filling in on the scene in Surfside on Friday. And emergency managers have added more state and federal mental health counselors and other resources for first responders working on the site, Levine Cava said.



For owners of the 156 units that once made up Champlain Towers South, the governor announced that he had signed an executive order Friday indefinitely suspending the statutes — and their related deadlines and other requirements — for paying property taxes for all those whose homes were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable due to the collapse.



"The families of Surfside have gone through a tragedy that no one should ever have to experience," DeSantis said in a message posted to his social media account on Twitter.



Over the past three weeks, crews have removed 13 million pounds of concrete and debris from the disaster site, with 60 trucks a day hauling away heaps of rubble.



Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said he has spent a good amount of time at the collapse site and the pile of debris that was originally four stories high is now at ground level or below.



Burkett said that all valuable items, including keepsakes and other items recovered from the site, are being collected and inventoried.



"We owe a duty to the families and I'm proud of the Dade County team," Burkett said. "This undertaking is very, very important."



Burkett said he's also focused on helping local business owners affected by the disaster. He said they are not interested in federal disaster loans currently being offered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration.



"Loans are no good," he said. "They don't solve the problem. These people need to be made whole for the losses they've experienced. They need grants."



The Surfside mayor said he is trying to push through the creation of a city-sponsored GoFundMe to help local businesses, but asked the wider community to step up.



As for Champlain Towers North, Burkett said evacuations there remain voluntary even as work continues to examine the south tower's sister structure to get at the root cause of its collapse.



The chug of heavy machinery and the smell of exhaust formed the backdrop for a single lane of morning traffic heading south on Harding Avenue and past scattered visitors at the memorial wall where family and friends have posted pictures of loved ones who died or are missing after the collapse.



Amid the persistent presence of emergency vehicles and miles of orange traffic cones redirecting drivers around the disaster site, many Surfside residents tried to resume their everyday lives.



Customers lined up outside Surfside's Rolling-Pin Kosher Bakery, waiting to buy challah for the third Shabbat dinner since the collapse of one of their community's most storied buildings.



An immense void of sky now fills the space where the 12-story Champlain Towers South once stood for 40 years. A bigger hole lies in the hearts of those whose lives are forever changed by the catastrophe.



Though Friday morning was busy at the Rolling-Pin, the losses from June 24 have weighed heavily on the bakery and the community it serves, said Veronica Algaba, who has been working there for seven years.



Some of the bakery's most beloved customers perished in the collapse, she said, including children who stopped by every morning to get a free cookie on their way to school.



"Now, we don't see them, and it's like missing something," Algaba said. "It has been very difficult for us."



Earlier in the week, on Monday, Algaba said she noticed a familiar customer who was examining the shop's window display with what looked like an empty stare. When the woman finally got to the counter, she appeared to not know what to do, Algaba recalled.



"She told me, 'I'm sorry, dear. I'm one of the survivors'," Algaba said. "And I was crying with her, because she was confused."



Algaba said the pain has been laced with inspiring moments. Many members of Surfside's Jewish community launched aid efforts out of their own bakery on the morning of the collapse. And survivors who have received donated challah bread have called to express their gratitude for the bakery.



"For us, it's something easy," Algaba said. "But thankfully, it's one thing we can do to help."



Levine Cava said on Thursday that finding someone alive in the rubble "seems really outside of the realm of any human possibility," but that rescue crews will continue searching just as quickly and thoroughly as they have for the past two weeks. Aiding their efforts now, however, are dogs that look for the dead — not the living. Following the demolition of what remained of the Champlain Towers South on Sunday, rescue crews searching in areas that were previously inaccessible have found "an accelerating number of people — all who had perished," she said.



"We knew always that there would be a point at which we'd switch from rescue to recovery," Levine Cava said. "Of course we hoped at the outset that there'd be lots of people who were somehow miraculously in spaces where they could survive."



