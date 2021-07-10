Bomb blast targets police convoy in Somali capital

Casualties are feared as a bomb exploded near a police convoy in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday, an official said.

"It was a car bomb blast that targeted a convoy carrying Banadir regional police commander Farhan Qarole ... it is too early to say how many people have been killed or wounded," a police spokesman told Anadolu Agency.

He added that Qarole escaped unhurt in the attack. Banaadir is an administrative region where the capital is located.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the al-Shabaab terrorist group often carries out attacks on civilians and armed forces in the East African country.