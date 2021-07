Gunmen killed at least 35 defenseless peasants in Northwestern Zamfara state, police sources in Nigeria reported Friday.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the Gudan-Maidawa, Tsauni, Gudan-Baushi, Gidan-Adamu, and Wari communities.

The peasants were killed to avenge the deaths of two of the armed group's members by a vigilante faction the previous day, according to Zamfara police spokesperson Muhammad Shehu.

A manhunt was launched to arrest the perpetrators, Shehu added.