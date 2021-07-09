Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu expresses condolences with Bangladesh over deadly factory fire

Turkey's foreign minister on Friday expressed condolences with Bangladesh over a massive fire that killed at least 25 people and injured 35 others.

"Deeply saddened that many Bangladeshi brothers & sisters passed away in the fire at a food processing plant in (the capital) Dhaka," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter.

"May Allah have mercy on those who lost their lives. Wishing speedy recovery to the wounded and condolences to the brotherly people of Bangladesh," he added.

The deadly fire broke out at a food processing factory Thursday night.

Seventeen firefighting units rushed to the scene to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but authorities have pledged to investigate.