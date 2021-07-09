Pakistan said to be seeing 4th coronavirus wave

Pakistan's minister for planning and development said Friday there are clear signs that the fourth wave of coronavirus infections is starting in the Islamic nation.

Asad Umar said on Twitter that widespread disregard for social distancing rules and the emergence of the delta variant first identified in India were the two main causes.

His announcement came weeks after authorities said the country's third COVID-19 wave had ended but that a fourth could start in July.

Pakistan reported 1,737 new cases and 25 more deaths on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged people the day before to adhere to infection-prevention recommendations to avoid a lockdown.

Since last year, Pakistan has reported 969,476 confirmed cases and 22,520 virus-related deaths.







