U.S. not to immediately lift international travel restrictions: White House

"We want to ensure that we move deliberately and are in a position to sustainably reopen when it is safe to do so," the official told the media outlets on Wednesday.

Published July 08,2021
Biden walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington [AP]

The Biden administration will not immediately lift any international travel restrictions, even as it faces growing pressure from U.S. business groups and lawmakers, a White House official told Reuters on Wednesday.

In June, the administration launched interagency working groups with the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico to look at how to lift restrictions and eventually resume travel.

"While these groups have met a number of times, there are further discussions to be had before we can announce any next steps on travel reopening with any country," the White House official told Reuters.

"We have made tremendous progress domestically in our vaccination efforts, as have many of these other countries, but we want to ensure that we move deliberately and are in a position to sustainably reopen international travel when it is safe to do so."