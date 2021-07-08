South Korea sees record spike in coronavirus cases

South Korea has logged its highest daily spike in new coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.



On Wednesday, 1,275 fresh cases were registered, health authorities said on Thursday, bring the total number to more than 164,000.



On Tuesday, South Korea exceeded 1,000 new cases for the first time since December, prompting Health Ministry officials to begin speaking of a "fourth wave."



Of the new infections, more than 80 per cent were again registered in the Seoul metropolitan area, which also includes Gyeonggi province and the western coastal city of Incheon.



Local clusters of infections are of particular concern to the authorities. Such outbreaks have recently occurred in schools and department stores, among other places.



With the unabated rise in cases, a tightening of coronavirus-related contact restrictions is increasingly seen as likely.



Health Ministry officials had indicated that the toughest rules under a four-tier "social distancing scheme" could apply to Seoul from Friday at the earliest, national news agency Yonhap reported.



Under the scheme, public gatherings of more than two people would be banned after 6 pm, as would larger events. Nightclubs and bars, among others, would also have to be closed.



South Korea has come through the pandemic relatively well so far.



However, only about 30 per cent of the 51.3 million population has been vaccinated. Younger adults in particular have not yet received the jabs.