Bahrain's health minister on Wednesday praised her country's relations with Turkey.

During her reception with Turkish Ambassador to Bahrain Esin Çakıl, Faeqa bint Saeed Al Saleh expressed her happiness over the improvement in bilateral relations between the two countries, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

Çakıl, for her part, also applauded Turkish-Bahraini relations.

Bilateral cooperation in health services and the means to improve the cooperation were discussed during the reception.