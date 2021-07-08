4 FETO suspects arrested while trying to flee to Greece

Four alleged members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO)-the group behind the 2016 defeated coup-were arrested while trying to flee Turkey, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The four alleged FETO members were among five people nabbed during an attempt to cross into Greece, the ministry said on Twitter.

The four were taken into custody by security forces in the Meric district of northwestern Edirne province, near the Turkish-Greek border, it added.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.