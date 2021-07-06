News World Severe floods hit southern Russia, killing four

Four people died in heavy rainfall and flooding that swept through an area around southern Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi, officials said on Tuesday.



A car was travelling near the city of Tuapse when it was wiped off the road by the high waters, killing a 36-year-old mother and her 13-year-old daughter. The father was able to escape the vehicle and survived, according to local authorities.



A 71-year-old man and a girl were found dead in the same area.



Due to the severe weather, a state of emergency was declared in several parts of the region.



In Sochi itself, the torrential rains have caused extensive damage, with entire residential areas flooded.



