Indonesia records 728 coronavirus deaths in deadliest day

Indonesia recorded 728 deaths from Covid-19 and more than 31,000 new infections on Tuesday, the highest daily jump in fatalities and confirmed cases.



Indonesia is struggling with a rapid surge in coronavirus cases, driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant.



Hospitals across the islands of Java and Bali have been forced to turn away patients, with some facing oxygen shortages.



Indonesia has so far recorded 61,868 virus-related deaths and more than 2.3 million confirmed cases, the highest caseload in South-East Asia.



Luhut Pandjaitan, the official in charge of the government's coronavirus response, warned that daily cases could peak at 70,000.



"We are preparing oxygen for the worst-case scenario of 60,000-70,000 cases," he said, adding that the government was in talks with Singapore, China and other neighbouring countries to import oxygen tanks.



Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the government was converting a dormitory for Hajj pilgrims in Jakarta into a 900-bed hospital with 50 intensive care unit beds to treat Covid-19 patients.



"The Delta variant is spreading fast and in the coming days we expect a jump in cases in other provinces," he said.



Even with record case numbers and deaths, experts said the real numbers are likely to be much higher because of low levels of testing and tracing.



