GERMANYS CHRISTIAN DEMOCRATS WRANGLE OVER RIGHT-WING MEMBERS

Armin Laschet - the Christian Democrat (CDU) leader bidding to take over as chancellor from Angela Merkel following the September elections - declined to intervene on Monday in a conflict within the party between moderates and conservatives.



Asked to comment on the selection of controversial CDU right-winger Hans-Georg Maassen as candidate for a constituency in southern Thuringia, Laschet told the RND press agency: "The party membership has decided in Thuringia. The constituencies take their own decisions."



Laschet said he had no intention of commenting on who would be a candidate in Germany's 299 constituencies.



The CDU leader's remarks came amid rising controversy over controversial remarks on refugees and press freedom made by Maassen, who formerly worked for the domestic intelligence agency.



Friederich Merz, a prominent CDU member whom Laschet beat for the party leadership early this year, called over the weekend for CDU members to shun an ultra-conservative grouping called the Werte-Union (Values Union).



The grouping sees itself as representing the conservative wing of the alliance of the CDU and its Bavarian sister-party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), but has no official status.



Many CDU leaders believe the Werte-Union is tearing itself apart following the election of right-wing economist Max Otte as leader.



"I believe we should pay no further attention to them," the CDU's deputy head and state premier of Hessen, Volker Bouffier, said.



Germany goes to the polls on September 26 with the CDU/CSU well ahead in recent polls, although well short of an overall majority. Merkel resigned as CDU leader in late 2018 and made clear she would not continue as chancellor after the elections.









