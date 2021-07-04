Turkey extends condolences over loss of lives in Philippine military plane crash

Turkey on Sunday extended condolences to Philippines over the loss of lives in a military plane crash.

"We learned with great sorrow that a Philippine Air Force plane crashed on 4 July 2021 in the Jolo island of the Sulu province," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We share the sorrow of the friendly people and Government of the Philippines and extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement added.

At least 29 people were killed after a Philippine military plane carrying 96 people crashed in the country's south on Sunday, according to the Philippine News Agency.

Some 50 people have been rescued so far while 17 others were unaccounted for, the news agency said.