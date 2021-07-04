News World Ocean Viking rescue ship picks up 21 migrants in Mediterranean

DPA WORLD Published July 04,2021

The Ocean Viking rescue vessel took in 21 people from a boat in distress in the central Mediterranean Sea, the private organization that runs the boat said late on Saturday.



The organization said that four of the 21 people aboard the fibreglass boat were unaccompanied minors. There are now 65 rescued people aboard the vessel, added the organization.



The crew has been on the move in the central Mediterranean for the past few days to rescue migrants who set off from North Africa in mostly small, often overcrowded boats towards the EU.



On Saturday evening, the United Nations Refugee Agency in Libya reported that the Libyan coastguard had picked up more than 120 people in the Mediterranean Sea and brought them back to Libya.



Forty-three migrants were also considered missing on Saturday after a boat accident off the coast of Tunisia. Their boat had sunk while attempting to cross from Libya toward Europe, according to a spokesman for the Tunisian Red Crescent.



