More than 43,000 new coronavirus infections recorded in India

India registered more than 43,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and 955 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

It said the death toll stands at 402,005 and infections have reached 30.5 million, including 43,071 cases.

The active caseload has declined to 485,350.

"Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 52nd consecutive day. Recovery rate increases to 97.09 %," it said.

Officials maintain that cases are seeing an overall decline after a deadly second wave.

Authorities in several cities are now allowing more activities to resume.

According to official figures, more than 350 million vaccine doses have been administered under a nationwide vaccination drive.

A total of four vaccines have been approved by authorities.