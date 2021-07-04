News World Chinese astronauts conduct first spacewalk from new space station

July 04,2021

Chinese astronauts conducted their first spacewalk from the Tiangong space station on Sunday, reported state television.



Astronauts Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown leaving the station in their spacesuits for a several-hour mission in which they would install equipment on the station's exterior as well as conduct tests.



The event marks China's second-ever spacewalk, after a Chinese astronaut stepped out of the Shenzhou 7 spacecraft in 2008. In contrast, however, that mission lasted for only about 20 minutes.



Chinese engineers had developed a new spacesuit that weighs about 100 kilograms for the mission that is supposed to be more comfortable to wear as well as make it possible to go on longer missions in space.Three astronauts, led by commander Nie Haisheng, had reached China's space station two weeks ago on the first manned Chinese space mission in five years. During their stay in space, which is scheduled to last three months, the astronauts are expected to perform work on the station, test key functions and also conduct scientific experiments.



The space station is under construction, with two more modules set to be connected to it before it is complete in 2022.

