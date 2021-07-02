Workers' strike disrupts operations at Paris airports

The beginning of the summer holiday season was marked by a workers union's strike, causing delays and disruptions at the international and domestic airports in Paris on Friday.

The National Union of Autonomous Trade Unions' (UNSA) and Autonomous Union of Airports of Paris Personnel (SAPAP), have jointly announced a five-day strike from July 1-5 at the Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports in Paris against lower wages and cost-cutting plans by the management of Airports of Paris (ADP), which employs an estimated 5,000 workers.

The unions said the dates were chosen as it is the first weekend of the summer vacations and the return to work after 15 months of restrictions by lockdown and curfews.

ADP said it will do its best to ensure the strike does not result in cancellation of flights.

On Friday, workers demonstrated at CDG and Orly airports, disrupting road access and baggage check-in procedures, the ADP said in a statement. While on Thursday, the strike caused disruptions at the terminals of Orly airport with 30% delayed flights, tweeted Laurent Garssine, secretary general UNSA/SAPAP.

In an interview with RTL radio, Garssine condemned the cost-cutting measures affecting employees' bonus and resulting in up to 20% pay cut as part of a new contract system, calling it "inconceivable."

He said the unions want the management to reconsider the new contracts, failing which a new strike has been planned on next Friday.

The RTL report quoted the ADP management as saying: "The reductions in remuneration of more than 7% will be compensated; and that by 2023, employees will return to their current level of compensation."