Pakistan, Nigeria discuss military cooperation against extremism

Defense officials of Pakistan and Nigeria have met in the Nigerian capital Abuja to discuss expansion in collaboration against violent extremism in both countries, according to an official on Friday.

Pakistan's head of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. Nadeem Raza and Nigerian Defense Minister retired Gen. Bashir Magashi met at the Defense Ministry in Abuja on Thursday and discussed military cooperation, Mohammed Abdulkadir, a spokesman for the minister, told Anadolu Agency.

The top defense officials discussed ways "to expand military and defense cooperation to counter violent extremism in the two countries," Abdulkadir said in a statement.

They also discussed the need for sharing common experience and intelligence cooperation.

Describing the bilateral relations as "friendly," the Nigerian defense minister pledged the nation's continuous military cooperation with the Pakistani armed forces, the statement added.

The Pakistani defense team also met Nigerian defense chief Gen. Lucy Irabor and other military officials.

Both countries are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. They have maintained their military ties for nearly 40 years as dozens of Nigerian army officers have attended various military trainings in Pakistan.