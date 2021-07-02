Over 3.13B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

Nearly 3.13 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have so far been administered worldwide, said figures on Friday compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

China leads the global count with more than 1.26 billion jabs, followed by India with 340.08 million.

The list continued with mostly Western countries, with the US having administered 328.15 million shots, Brazil 102.78 million, UK 77.91 million, Germany 74.87 million, France 54.48 million, and Italy 52.11 million.

Turkey came ninth on the list with over 51.34 million doses given, followed by Japan, Mexico and Indonesia.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with 155.33 doses per 100 people.

Following the UAE, countries with the most doses administered per 100 people are the island nations of Malta with 151.91 doses and Seychelles with 140.92, followed by the microstate of San Marino with 131.17, Bahrain with 125.8, Israel with 124.64, Iceland with 123.91, Chile with 118.95, Mongolia with 115.56, Uruguay with 114.83, the UK with 114.76, Qatar with 110.3, and Hungary with 101.86.

In 13 countries, including the UAE, the number of doses administered exceeded their population.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.95 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 182.68 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries.