8 bodies pulled out, 46 irregular migrants rescued off Tunisian coast

Eight bodies have been pulled out and 46 irregular migrants were rescued off the eastern coast of Tunisia, local authorities said on Friday.

"Navy units of the (Tunisian) National Guard retrieved on Wednesday and Thursday eight bodies off the coast of El Aabed in the Sfax governorate," Brig. Gen. Hussam al-Jabali, spokesman for the General Administration of the National Guard, told Anadolu Agency.

He said the naval units were able to rescue 46 irregular migrants of African nationalities after their boat broke down off the coast of Sidi Mansour.

Since 2011, irregular migration has increased in Tunisia, but its pace has recently escalated due to economic and political crises in the country.