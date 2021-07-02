11 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects nabbed in Istanbul

Eleven people with suspected link to terror group Daesh/ISIS were nabbed in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Friday, said security sources.

The operation was carried out simultaneously in seven districts of the city with security personnel raiding 15 locations and catching 11 suspects, including foreign nationals, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A large number of organizational documents along with digital materials were also seized by Turkish security units.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

