UAE, Israel say to move forward with normalization process

Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid on Thursday expressed their intention to move forward with the normalization process between their countries.

In a joint article published by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the two ministers said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel have a new model to the region by establishing diplomatic relations.

"With the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Israel, our two countries set out to determine a new paradigm for our region: one defined by the joint pursuit of peace, stability, security, prosperity and co-existence for our peoples," the article reads.

"Our determination to realize the [Abraham] Accords stems from our recognition that we share many of the same objectives, particularly in our commitment to fostering a better future for generations to come. If we have the opportunity to create a world of peace for them, we must not let this chance pass us by."

The two ministers said the UAE-Israeli normalization deal came against the backdrop of violence and extremism in the region.

"Our approach, which prioritizes open exchange and people-to-people engagement, will need to overcome forces that will try to undermine it. However, we are convinced of the power of bold decision-making that places the welfare of our peoples first, and we hope to continue to inspire others in the region to choose the path towards peace."

On Tuesday, Lapid inaugurated his country's embassy in Abu Dhabi, and a consulate in Dubai on Wednesday.

In September 2020, the UAE and Israel signed a US-sponsored deal to normalize their relations. Since then, the two countries have signed dozens of bilateral agreements in various fields, including investment, banking services, and tourism.









