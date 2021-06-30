Over 3.04B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

Over 3.04 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have so far been administered worldwide, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University, showed on Wednesday.

China leads the global count with more than 1.23 billion jabs, followed by the India with 327.42 million.

The US has administered 325.15 million shots, Brazil 98.83 million, the UK 77.3 million, Germany 73.75 million, France 53.8 million, and Italy 51.01 million.

Turkey ranks ninth on the list with over 49.48M million doses given, followed by Mexico, Indonesia, and Spain.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with 153.67 doses per 100 people.

Following the UAE, countries with the most doses administered per 100 people are Malta with 149.36 doses, the Seychelles 140.31, San Marino 130.92, Israel 124.19, Bahrain 124.38, Chile 117.77, Iceland 114.54, the UK 113.87, Mongolia 113.47, Uruguay 111.78, Qatar 107.91, and Hungary 101.86.

The number of doses administered in 13 countries, including the UAE, exceeded their population.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.93 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 181.85 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries.