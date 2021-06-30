MEXICOS COVID-19 DEATH TOLL COULD BE 60% HIGHER THAN OFFICIAL COUNT

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll could be 60% higher than official count

COVID-19-related deaths in Mexico likely exceed the confirmed toll by about 60%, health ministry data released on Wednesday showed.

Authorities have previously said the fatalities likely far exceed the official count, and the latest figure is in line with data published in March.

According to the latest data, Mexico registered 351,376 excess deaths associated with COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic through the 20th week of this year, which would be May 23.

By that date, the country had recorded 221,647 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, meaning the additional deaths recorded by the health ministry based on a search of death certificates represented a 58.5% increase.

Mexico's official COVID-19 death toll has since risen to 232,803.







