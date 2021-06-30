News World HRW: Chinese students, academics in Australia live in fear of Beijing

DPA WORLD Published June 30,2021

Chinese students and academics in Australian universities are living in fear of surveillance by the Beijing government, a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report released on Wednesday said.



According to the report, many pro-democracy students from mainland China and Hong Kong "say they alter their behavior and self-censor to avoid threats and harassment from fellow classmates and being 'reported on' by them to authorities back home."



The watchdog, which interviewed 24 students and 22 academics at Australian universities, reported that pro-Beijing supporters and the Chinese government "harassed and intimidated those who express support for democracy movements."



The rights watchdog said it verified three cases in which families of students in Australia were requested to meet with police in China regarding their activities.



"While this number is low (though other cases may not have been reported to Human Rights Watch), the fact this occurs at all is enough to keep thousands of other students on edge and fearful," the report said.



Report author Sophie McNeill said that Australian universities were "failing in their duty of care to uphold the rights of students from China," accusing the institutions of "turning a blind eye to concerns about harassment and surveillance" to keep cashing in international fees.



"The universities should speak out and take concrete action to support the academic freedom of these students and staff," McNeill said.



HRW said that, before the Covid-19 pandemic, some 10 per cent of all students attending Australian universities came from China, with many still in the country despite borders closing due to the health crisis.



Australian Education Minister Adam Tudge said that the report raised "deeply concerning issues," adding that interference by foreign entities at univerities "cannot be tolerated."



"We have already taken several actions to combat foreign interference, working closely with the unis," Tudge tweeted, saying that the government would update foreign interference guidelines "soon."



"I am considering the Human Rights Report and its recommendations and we will take further advice from our security agencies as well as the Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security which is inquiring into these matters," Tudge said.



