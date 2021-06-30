News World At least 800 people in Uganda receive fake Covid-19 vaccine

DPA WORLD Published June 30,2021

At least 800 people were inoculated with fake Covid-19 vaccines in Uganda, a senior medical officer said on Wednesday, adding that two arrests were made.



The drugs were administered mostly in private hospitals around the capital Kampala between May 15 and June 18, Warren Namara, the head of President Yoweri Museveni's health monitoring unit, told dpa.



Two people have been arrested while another, a physician, is on the run, Namara said.



"The number of people who were administered with these fake drugs from mid-May is at least 800. Many more may have been given these substances," he said.



Uganda has officially registered more than 79,000 Covid-19 cases and some 900 deaths from the disease, according to the Health Ministry.



More than 843,000 people have been vaccinated in the country, but there has been a shortage of vaccines. This week, health workers were able to receive a second shot of the vaccine.











