Algerian president accepts resignation of government

The Algerian president on Thursday accepted the resignation of prime minister to open the door for the formation of a new government following the parliamentary elections results.

According to a statement by the Algerian presidency, Abdelmadjid Tebboune accepted the resignation of the government led by Abdelaziz Djerad and assigned him as a caretaker premier until a new Cabinet is formed.

It came a day after Kamel Feniche, president of the Constitutional Council, announced the final results of the early parliamentary elections held on June 12.

According to the Algerian constitution, the president begins consultations with the leaders of the winning parties to nominate a new prime minister after accepting the resignation of the government.

Algeria's ruling party National Liberation Front (FLN) was the winner of the general elections, gaining 98 seats in 407-seat parliament, although no party secured a majority in parliament.

Independents won 84 seats and the Islamic-leaning Movement of Society for Peace 65, while the pro-regime Democratic National Rally party won 58 seats, said Feniche.

The Future Party secured 48 seats, while the National Building Movement won 39 seats, followed by the Justice and Development Front party with two seats.

With these results, a coalition of at least three parliamentary blocs is required to form a majority in parliament for 204 seats.

It is expected the Movement of Society for Peace, the winning parties and the independent blocs will announce their support for the formation of a presidential majority government to favor the option of naming a prime minister loyal to the policies of the Algerian president.