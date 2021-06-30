182 unmarked graves found at third Canadian school

Another 182 unmarked graves have been discovered at a third indigenous residential school in Canada, a local tribe announced Wednesday, on the heels of two similar finds amounting to hundreds of burials.

Experts used ground-penetrating radar mapping to locate what are believed to be the remains of pupils aged seven to 15 at the former St Eugene's Mission School near Crankbrook, British Columbia, the Lower Kootney Band said in a statement.

This comes after nearly 1,000 unmarked graves were found at former residential schools in Kamloops in British Columbia and in Marieval in Saskatchewan.







