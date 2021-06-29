Biden to visit site of collapsed building in Florida on Thursday

US President Joe Biden will visit the site of a building that collapsed in the state of Florida last week, the White House said Tuesday.

First lady Jill Biden will join the president during his visit to Surfside.

The number of people killed rose to 11 on Monday from the partial collapse of a condominium building as search and rescue teams found two more bodies in the debris.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the number missing fell to 150, and the number accounted for is 136.

No one has been pulled alive from the rubble since the search began Thursday.

More than 80 rescuers are at the site sifting through concrete and metal that spilled to the ground into a parking garage. Heavy equipment, including a crane, has been brought in to help remove larger pieces of debris.