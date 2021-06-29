7 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects held in southeastern Turkey

At least seven people were arrested in southeastern Turkey over their alleged links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, a security official said on Tuesday.

This came after the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police's counter-terrorism units carried out a joint operation in southeastern Sanliurfa province to nab the terror suspects who were active in Iraq and Syria, said the official on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.