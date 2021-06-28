Putin toughening arms control in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Monday a package of laws, toughening arms control in Russia and banning working for "unwanted" international non-governmental organizations.

The new legislation raises the legal weapon-buying age from 18 to 21, except for individuals serving in the military or law enforcement bodies.

The law prohibits issuing licenses for arms purchase to citizens who have two or more criminal records for committing crimes.

The law introduces a ban for issuing a license for weapons for some categories of citizens, including those who "committed crimes connected with illegal arms trafficking and terrorism."

It puts a temporary ban for people caught while driving drunk or drugged and grants the right to law enforcers to cancel the license for delaying the weapons check or refusal to get access to the place of its storage.

The violations of the terms of weapons use can be punished by an arrest for a period of up to 15 days.

In a separate law, Putin banned Russian individuals and entities from taking part in "unwanted foreign non-governmental organizations."

A special Russian body will also monitor the incoming payments from such organizations to the accounts of Russian citizens and organizations.